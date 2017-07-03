Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sad!!!! Couple lose set of twins in motor accident after 17 years of bareness

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A couple based in Nasarawa State, identified as Mercy and Shedrack Audu,  finally got children to call their own  when the lord answered their prayers on the 7th of November 2016, blessing  them with a set of twins ( a boy and girl) christened Joseph and Philomena, after 17 years of waiting. Basking in the …

The post Sad!!!! Couple lose set of twins in motor accident after 17 years of bareness appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.