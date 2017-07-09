Sad!!!! Father and his two sons killed container fell on their bus

It was a sad day as in the early hours of Saturday after a container detached from a truck and fell on a commercial bus at Ojota Bus Stop, Lagos, killing five persons, according to reports the victims were coming from the Holy Ghost Service, a programme usually held on first Friday of each month, …

The post Sad!!!! Father and his two sons killed container fell on their bus appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

