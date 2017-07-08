Sad photo of veteran actress Remi Oshodi grieving surfaces on social media – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Sad photo of veteran actress Remi Oshodi grieving surfaces on social media

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Sad photo of veteran actress Remi Oshodi grieving surfaces on social media
Following the death and burial of her first daughter, veteran actress Remi Oshodi who is also known as Remi Surutu is still mourning her beloved baby girl. NAIJ.com recalls that he beautiful young lady was said to have been battling sickle cell anemia
