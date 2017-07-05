Sad!!! Prospective medical student dies days after seeing her Jamb result

The dreams of 19-year-old Cynthia Anurika Uzochukwu was cut short by untimely death after a brief illness. Cynthia who recently completed her JAMB exam and was nursing hopes of studying Medicine at the university after scoring 223 in the said exam, died after a brief illness. Her friends have since taken to social media to …

