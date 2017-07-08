Sad!!! Two-month old baby die in a ghastly car accident in Ogun

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency have confirmed the death of a mother and her two-month old baby along side with 10 people who died in a ghastly motor accident in Ogun State on Thursday. The accident involved a white Mazda bus and a Mack truck. The accident occured at Ibara village, on Abeokuta/Sagamu …

The post Sad!!! Two-month old baby die in a ghastly car accident in Ogun appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

