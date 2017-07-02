Sadam Juma scores a beauty as KCCA destroys Moroccans

Today

KCCA FC 3 FUS Rabat 1

Rivers Utd vs Club Africain (playing now)

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | Midfielder ace Sadam Juma showed why KCCA FC went out of the way to sign him mid-season with a beauty goal Sunday that sealed a decisive 3-1 victory for the Kampala side over visiting Moroccans FUS Rabat.

The victory puts Mike Mutebi’s side top of Group A, and firmly back in the running for a CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals place.

“Juma’s first goal! Technique, timing & execution – manager Mutebi’s dream,” is how sports journalist Andrew Mwanghuya described the goal.

Ahmed Hussein added, “Saddam Juma’s goal a beauty to watch anytime to kill off serious stress, ” while Harold Atukwatse concluded that ” Sadam Juma is a gem. Such a joy to watch.”

Ex international David Obua said, “told people before, about Coach Mike Mutebi and these wonderful players ! Sadam Juma , Mutyaba , and the skillful Nunda will mesmerise you.”

Mark Namanya summed it up this way: “KCCA playing sexy football at Lugogo. Moroccan side Rabat dont know what has hit them. The combo of Juma-Mutyaba-Nunda is purism personified.”

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

KCCA 5 3 0 2 7 8 9

FUS 5 2 0 3 7 6 6

Africain 4 2 0 2 7 6 6

Rivers 4 2 0 2 5 6 6

