S/Africa guilty of violating obligation to ICC – Court rules

SOUTH Africa violated its obligations to the ICC by failing to arrest Sudan’s President Hassan al-Bashir when he visited in 2015, the court’s judges said in a ruling on Thursday. However, the war crimes court judges declined to refer South Africa to the UN Security Council over the matter. They noted that South African courts […]

