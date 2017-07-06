Sage unveils software solutions for more SME freedom

Sage has announced that Sage One Payroll and Sage One Invoicing, two software solutions designed to give SMEs freedom to run their businesses anywhere, anytime, are available in Nigeria. In statement received by BusinessDay, Sage explained that Sage One Payroll integrates seamlessly with the more popular Sage One Accounting. Sage One Payroll is a cloud-based…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Sage unveils software solutions for more SME freedom appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

