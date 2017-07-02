Sahara reaffirms commitment to sustainable devt with ‘Hanatu’

Buoyed by its passion to spread hope and provide platforms for dreams to blossom, Sahara Group is set to premiere a short film – Hanatu – which was produced and directed by ace film maker, Kunle Afolayan.

Hanatu is a Sahara Foundation inspired short film which tells the story of how a young corps member named Preye helps a little girl (Hanatu) in a village rediscover her confidence and hope for a bright future when he helps her secure a prosthetic leg following a dastardly accident which claimed her father’s life.

According to Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Hanatu epitomizes Sahara’s commitment to sustainability, responsibility and extrapreneurship.

“It is an expression of who we are and what we do – providing opportunities for aspirations to blossom into fruition. It is the mantra of hope; the demystification of impossibilities; a clarion call for sustainable development across climes and times,” the company’s spokesperson said.

Obioma explained that the world is replete with “Hanatus” who deserve a shot at realising their dreams and rekindling their hope with the right support. “At Sahara, Hanatu is more than a film, it is the gold standard we believe should drive all interventions geared towards sustainable development – an unwavering desire to support the less privileged. With a Hanatu orientation as our driving force, we are constantly seeking partnerships and opportunities for giving wings to hope and enhancing the achievement of the SDGs across the globe.”

He said the leading African conglomerate which has operations in over 10 countries across four continents will use Hanatu to reiterate the need for a global commitment to accelerated developmental programmes through collaboration involving governments, global development agencies, civil organidations and the private sector.

Hanatu will be premiered on Friday, July 7, 2017, at Terrakulture in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria V/I to a select audience. Thereafter, the film will be made available to the general public on Sahara’s website (www.sahara-group.com) and social media platforms, several leading news websites and entertainment channels.

At the heart of Sahara’s business objectives, lies an unflinching commitment to promoting good corporate citizenship across the globe. This is achieved through Sahara Foundation – the vehicle for the Group’s Personal and Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) initiatives. The activities of Sahara Foundation are aimed at empowering individuals and communities in a sustainable, transparent and efficient manner.

Sahara Foundation has in the past implemented its Personal and Corporate Social Responsibilities (PCSR) initiatives in the areas of Health, Education & Capacity Building, Environment and Sustainable Development. However, in 2016, the interventions of the Foundation were streamlined to focus our activities in line with the concept of Extrapreneurship. This concept involves creating platforms that connect young entrepreneurs in emerging markets to enhance shared expertise, wealth creation and preservation.

Over the next four years (2017- 2021), Sahara Foundation plans to directly impact 12,000,000 Nigerian youths and also create value through the identification, development and maintenance of relevant stakeholders through which beneficiaries can grow and sustain businesses. This will be driven through a dedicated online platform- THE SAHARA HUB which will provide resource materials, inspire networking and collaboration on a mass scale for local, regional, national and global beneficiaries.

The post Sahara reaffirms commitment to sustainable devt with ‘Hanatu’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

