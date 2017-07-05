Salami gets 6-match ban in Finland

The Finland FA has handed a six-match ban to Nigerian striker Gbolahan Salami.

Salami was handed a straight red card deep into injury time of his side KuPS’s 2-1 loss at home to Mariehamn on June 4.

The Nigerian vehemently protested a disallowed goal, directing his anger at referee Jani Laakosen.

Though initially given a mandatory two-match ban for the red card, a Disciplinary Committee of the FA has since extended the sanction to six matches.

This was after Salami admitted his guilt in a hearing into the incident.

As a result, the Nigerian (who has already sat out two matches) will now miss KuPS’s upcoming fixtures against Ilves, PS Kemi, HIFK and Lahti.

The news is a blow to KuPS, as Salami is one of their leading goal scorers with four strikes in the Veikkausliiga this season.

The post Salami gets 6-match ban in Finland appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

