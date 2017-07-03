Pages Navigation Menu

Sale of Jamb 2017 Direct Entry, foreign candidates’ forms begins from July 10 -Registrar

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in JAMB, News | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it  will begin the sale of the 2017 Direct Entry forms and registration of foreign candidates on July 10. This was confirmed by the board’s  Head of Public Relations Fabian Benjamin made this known in an interview in Bwari, FCT, on Monday. Benjamin said the …

