Saleh resumes as NJC Executive Secretary, Mustapha as Supreme Court Chief Registrar

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ahmed Gambo Saleh has assumed office as the Executive Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC). His appointment took effect from July 1, 2017. Saleh takes over from Danladi Haliru, whose tenure elapsed on June 30. Haliru, the pioneer Executive Secretary of the NJC, had proceeded on retirement after attaining the age of 60 years […]

