Salesgirl In Court Over Alleged Stealing Of Employer’s N130,000

A 22- year- old salesgirl, Ibukun Akanbi, who allegedly stole her employer’s N130,000, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant, a resident of Paul Oguntola Street, Mushin, Lagos, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

She, however, entered a not-guilty plea and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000.

The Magistrate, Mrs F.A. Azeez, also ordered the defendant to produce two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until July 17 for mention.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Emmanuel Ajayi, had told the court that the accused committed the offence in June at Ayantuga Street, Mushin, Lagos.

He said that the accused stole N130,000 belonging to one Mrs Kemi Adekunle.

Ajayi said that the complainant stocked her shop with food stuff worth N130,000 before embarking on a journey.

“The complainant, who is a food vendor bought garri, cassava flour, yam, rice and other condiments worth N130,000 for the accused to cook and sell while she travelled for a burial.

“When she returned from her five days travel, the accused could not remit money to the complainant nor give account of the where about of the food stuff,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).(NAN)

