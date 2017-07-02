Samburu leaders request meeting with president over grazing lands – The Standard
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Samburu leaders request meeting with president over grazing lands
The Standard
Leaders are requesting for an urgent meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss wrangles over grazing lands. The leaders said the issue had become a campaign tool for some politicians whom they said have been sabotaging their efforts to campaign …
Govt moves to make amends for livestock slaughtered in security operation
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!