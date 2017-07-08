Sanchez dumps Arsenal – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Sanchez dumps Arsenal
Vanguard
Alexis Sanchez has edged closer to leaving Arsenal after he agreed personal terms with Manchester City, according to reports in Portugal. Sanchez. O Jogo claims that the Chile international recently spoke with Pep Guardiola, which has helped speed up …
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez will play hard wherever he is – Martin Keown
Arsenal will sell Alexis to Manchester City for record fee
Arsenal demanding £80million from Manchester City to seal Alexis Sanchez transfer
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!