Sanchez dumps Arsenal

Vanguard

Sanchez dumps Arsenal
Vanguard
Alexis Sanchez has edged closer to leaving Arsenal after he agreed personal terms with Manchester City, according to reports in Portugal. Sanchez. O Jogo claims that the Chile international recently spoke with Pep Guardiola, which has helped speed up
