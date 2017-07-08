Sanchez dumps Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez has edged closer to leaving Arsenal after he agreed personal terms with Manchester City, according to reports in Portugal.

O Jogo claims that the Chile international recently spoke with Pep Guardiola, which has helped speed up the transfer, and negotiations have now progressed to a point where the deal is ‘virtually complete’.

Sanchez has verbally agreed to join City, according to O Jogo, and the deal will cost Guardiola’s side £50 million.

On Friday, reports in Chile claimed that the 28-year-old had informed Arsenal and Arsene Wenger about his desire to join City.

‘Not playing in the Champions League is a big deal for Alexis, he is motivated to participate and win it,’ a source close to Sanchez told El Mercurio.

‘Alexis spoke to his team-mates in Russia about the subject, he has spoken with his family as well.

‘All of them came to the same conclusion – it is best for him to end his journey with Arsenal and join City.

‘Alexis is not willing for that, for any reason, [to stay at Arsenal] his idea is to leave in this moment.’

Arsene Wenger has insisted throughout the summer that he would not allow the Chilean to join a Premier League rival.

