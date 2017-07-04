Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki is #Trending on Twitter & Here’s Why

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senate President Bukola Saraki is the number one trending topic on Twitter NG at the moment. He is trending for two (similar) reasons: Senators on Tuesday had tried to declare him as president of the nation. Senator Eyinanya Abaribe (Abia South), raised a motion that since President Muhammadu Buhari is on medical leave, and the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

