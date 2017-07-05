Saraki swears in new Senator

Following the dismissal of Senator Sani Danaladi, representing Taraba North, by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the Senate, on Wednesday, declared Shuaib Isah Lau as a replacement. DAILY POST reported that, the Supreme Court, on Friday 23rd June, 2017, ordered Senator Sani Danladi (Taraba North), to vacate his seat immediately and refund all salaries and […]

Saraki swears in new Senator

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

