Saraki swears in new Senator

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the dismissal of Senator Sani Danaladi, representing Taraba North, by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the Senate, on Wednesday, declared Shuaib Isah Lau as a replacement. DAILY POST reported that, the Supreme Court, on Friday 23rd June, 2017, ordered Senator Sani Danladi (Taraba North), to vacate his seat immediately and refund all salaries and […]

