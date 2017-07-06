Saraki tasks ECOWAS electoral body on transparent elections

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called on ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), to ensure that credible elections were conducted in the sub-region at all times.

He told the leadership of the group, which visited him in Abuja on Thursday that it should leave no stone unturned in ensuring that polls in the sub-region reflected the genuine wishes of the people.

Saraki said that the expectations of the Senate was that ECONEC would foster electoral processes within the sub-region that met international best practices and could be exported to other regions and continents.

“I think that is an area we hope that ECONEC will be able to achieve.

“As you rightly said, two major elections are coming up in Liberia and Sierra Leone and I hope that the ECONEC will be able to achieve some results that we will all be very proud of,” he said.

He noted that since credible elections were panacea to stability and good governance, the role of ECONEC was crucial to the political stability of the sub-region.

“You can be assured that the Senate will give all the support that will enable you to perform and be truly independent and that the elections you conduct are credible.

“We know the challenges but you should be assured that we will continue to give you all the support to make that happen.

“We will continue to support with legislations, funding and whatever is required to make sure you are successful,” Saraki said.

Earlier, President of ECONEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had said that the body was established in 2008, in response to the commitment by ECOWAS leaders to conduct credible, free, fair and peaceful elections

Yakubu, who is Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), assured that ECONEC would ensure that polls in the sub-region were consistent with international best practices for strengthening democratic processes and good governance.

The post Saraki tasks ECOWAS electoral body on transparent elections appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

