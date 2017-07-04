Sars says it targets R1.265-trillion revenue collection for 2017 – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Sars says it targets R1.265-trillion revenue collection for 2017
Citizen
The South African Revenue Services (Sars) said on Tuesday, that some media have incorrectly inflated its revenue collection target for 2017. This comes after reports that Sars aimed to collect over R1.6 trillion this tax season, though warning that the …
South Africa targets $98 bln in taxes in 2017/18 fiscal year: SARS
Revenue collection target is R1.265-trillion: SARS
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!