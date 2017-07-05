Satan behind bill seeking amnesty for looters – MURIC explodes

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Wednesday condemned a bill seeking full amnesty for treasury looters in Nigeria, calling it “satanic”. Recall that Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to Dogara Yakubu, Speaker, House of Representatives, urging him to withdraw the bill. The bill sponsored by Honourable Linus Okorie (PDP […]

