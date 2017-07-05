Saudi Arabia has ‘clear link’ to UK extremism, report says – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Saudi Arabia has 'clear link' to UK extremism, report says
BBC News
Saudi Arabia is the chief foreign promoter of Islamist extremism in the UK, a new report has claimed. The Henry Jackson Society said there was a "clear and growing link" between Islamist organisations in receipt of overseas funds, hate preachers and …
