Saving the midstream petroleum sector – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Saving the midstream petroleum sector
Vanguard
THE petroleum industry is, perhaps, the biggest source of worry for the Nigerian economy. Its most sensitive part is the downstream segment where the populist product, petrol, is messing up both the economy and the fiscal profile of the Federal Government.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!