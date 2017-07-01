Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SBI Remit and Siam Commercial Bank Promote Remittance over Ripple Protocol

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Ripple, the distributed financial ledger solution for the mainstream banking industry has witnessed an implementation of its technology for remittance between Thailand and Japan. The new payment channel was recently set up by two of its partners, SBI Remit and Siam Commercial Bank. Cryptocurrencies are known to offer cheaper remittance options, thanks to their universal … Continue reading SBI Remit and Siam Commercial Bank Promote Remittance over Ripple Protocol

The post SBI Remit and Siam Commercial Bank Promote Remittance over Ripple Protocol appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.