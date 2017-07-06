School proprietors kick against comprehensive sexual education

National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has called on parents and the Federal Government to support its campaign against comprehensive sexual education in schools.

Mrs Samira Jubir, President of the association, made this call at a news conference on the campaign against comprehensive sexual education in Abuja on Thursday.

According to her, we owe it to our future leaders and society to impact moral values as a lifestyle to our children.

She also called on parents not to be passive to what their children read and watch.

She added that the uncontrolled sexuality act must be checked to avoid leading the children astray.

She also called on parents to be conscious of the way their children dressed.

According to her, parents should be aware of the risk involved in excessive dressing of the children.

“As parents, we should make sure our lifestyle portray what we tell our children.

“In other word, we need to draw the line with the kind of dressing our children put on and the kind of books they read.

“The kind of books our Children read must be in consonance with our values.

“The Nigerian child does not belong to any family but rather belong to God, so we must ensure we play our roles,” she said.

Jubir further said that the association was partnering with parents to ensure proper guidance of the children.

She also urged the government to bring NAPPS into the development of curriculum and approval of books in the country.

She said the campaign would kick start on July 8, at the old parade ground, Garki, Abuja.

Also, Mrs Olubukola Dosunmu, the Immediate past president of NAPPS, appealed to the public sector to look through the contents of the textbooks.

She also called on parents not to leave the whole work to caregivers but also allocate time to look at what the children were taught at school.

Dosunmu added that children should not be allowed to watch any programme on the television that could adversely affect them.

“It is high time parents stood up to their responsibilities to ensure proper care and upbringing of these children and also know what they do in school.

“This is because we don’t want what will take our pride, values and identity away.

“Therefore, it is a collective responsibility to ensure we work against comprehensive sexual education in schools,” she said.

Mrs Dorothy Okwuenu, Vice President, NAPPS said collective collaboration of all stakeholders would help prevent comprehensive sexual education in schools.

Okwuenu, who aligned herself with her colleagues, said many children were abused because parents were not observant.

She added that many parents leave their children in the hands of caregivers and maids, which should be corrected.

