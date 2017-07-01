Five Dead, Ten Injured In Edo Car Crash – SaharaReporters.com
Five Dead, Ten Injured In Edo Car Crash
Mr Bisi Kazeem, FRSC Public Education Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that 10 persons were injured in the incident that occurred at the Ewu slope area of the route. by The Nation Newspaper Jul 02, 2017. The Federal Road Safety …
