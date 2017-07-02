Screening exercise: Enemies of state collecting money from teachers – Kogi Government

The Kogi State government says some corrupt enemies of the state are moving round to collect money from some teachers in the name of helping them clear their names in the just concluded screening exercise embarked upon by the present administration. The Executive Chairman of Kogi State universal basic Education Board (SUBEB) Mrs Oshatimehin Deborah […]

