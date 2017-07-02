Pages Navigation Menu

Search For Badoo Gang! If You Are On Dreads Please Avoid Ikorodu, You Will Be Tagged As A Badoo Member

According to twitter user, @IamPhikayo the manhunt for Badoo gang members in Ikorodu has reached a new level.
He says, ‘people if you are on dreads please avoid Ikorodu for now,you will be tagged as a Badoo gang member,a friend almost got killed this morning’. See the rest of his tweets after the cut…

