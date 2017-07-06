Secession: Southern Senators Unite, Launches New Forum

BY SOLOMON AYADO and AHURAKA ISAH,

As the clamour for restructuring of the country takes centre stage, a new group under the aegis of Southern Senators Forum emerged in the National Assembly yesterday.

The 8th Senate has insisted that the country must not be divided due to sectional agitations or irredentists movements. It advocates fostering of unity and enhancement of rapid development.

The emergence of the Southern Senator Forum may indicate a political agenda owing to the fact that similar platform by Senators in the Northern Nigeria was inaugurated in March last year.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator GodswillAkpabio (PDP AkwaIbom North-West) announced the emergence of the new Forum to newsmen in Abuja after an inaugural meeting at the Senate Building. He however, insisted that the group is apolitical hence it encompasses the various parties represented in the upper legislative chamber.

According to him, the ongoing efforts of the Acting President, Professor YemiOsinbajo to ensure dialogue and calm the frayed nerves of ethnic agitators must be supported by all Nigerians which, he said, necessitated the coming together of the group.

Among other objectives, Akpabio said the main aim is to strengthen the nation’s unity with a new leadership constituted to steer the affairs of the forum.

Senator Akpabio further informed that the new executives of the Forum had been inaugurated to steer its affairs in the 8th Senate. Senator Hope Uzodinma (PDP Imo West) from the South East Nigeria emerged as the chairman, while Senator LanreTejuoso (APC Ogun Central) from the South West is the new Vice Chairman.

Other members are Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South), Secretary; Senator Adeola Solomon Olamilekan (APC Lagos West) –Treasurer and Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP Abia North) is the Publicity Secretary. Senator DuroFaseyi (PDP Ekiti North) –Auditor and Senator Stella Oduah (PDP Anambra North) who is the only female legislator in the executive committee is to serve as the Welfare Officer.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, the new chairman, Senator Uzodinma assured on the unity and peace of the country.

The post Secession: Southern Senators Unite, Launches New Forum appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

