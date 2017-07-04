Pages Navigation Menu

Sections of Firearms Act unconstitutional, court rules – Independent Online

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa


Sections of Firearms Act unconstitutional, court rules
Pretoria – The Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria has declared two sections of the Firearms Control Act unconstitutional. The sections deal with procedures that should be in place when surrendering a firearm of which the licence had already lapsed.
