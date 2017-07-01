Security guard arrested for ritual killing in Anambra

The Police in Anambra on Saturday paraded a vigilante operative alleged to have killed an unidentified person for ritual purposes. Parading the suspect in Awka, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar, alleged that the suspect later buried the remains of the victim in a shallow grave. “On the night of June 22, 2017, the suspect while on duty as a security guard, on the premises of a distributor to NBL located along Oko road, Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area, killed a person yet to be identified.

