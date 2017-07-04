Pages Navigation Menu

See Body Of Late Politician, Maitama Sule As It Arrives In KANO State For Burial (Photos)

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The corpse of late Dan Masanin Kano, Alh Yusuf Maitama Sule arrived has arrived at the air force base in Kano State for burial. It was received by the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

