See Cute Family Photo Of Nathaniel Bassey, His Wife And Children
Nigerian Gospel Musician and brain behind the famous social media ‘Hallelujah Challenge’, Nathaniel Bassey, has shared a beautiful photo of his family.
The photo came with the caption;
‘My NO 1 Fans and Ministry! Hallelujah!|
The post See Cute Family Photo Of Nathaniel Bassey, His Wife And Children appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!