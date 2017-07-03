Pages Navigation Menu

See how a JSS 1 student was treated by a Senior Student at Command Secondary School ( Read full story )

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Eleven year-old , JSS 1 pupil identified as Israel Dada is down with severe illness , after he was allegedly tortured  by some  senior pupils of the school, after just spending nine months at the Command Secondary School, Ibadan, Oyo State. It was learnt that each time they were punished by the senior pupils, …

The post See how a JSS 1 student was treated by a Senior Student at Command Secondary School ( Read full story ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

