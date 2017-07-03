See How Aki & Paw Paw Would Look If They Were Tall
This photo has gone viral after someone made star actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki and Paw paw look taller, thanks to photoshop…
The post See How Aki & Paw Paw Would Look If They Were Tall appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!