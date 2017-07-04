See how Debie Rise turns TBoss’ leg to her guitar in adorable new photos with Miyonse

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, TBoss, Debbie-Rise, and Miyonse, met at a lounge in Abuja over the weekend and Debie-Rise the guitarist turned TBoss’ legs to her guitar and they are lovely. Miyonse was also there as they all goofed around. See more photos below…

The post See how Debie Rise turns TBoss’ leg to her guitar in adorable new photos with Miyonse appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

