See How Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan Was Welcomed By Kano Residents (Photos, Video)

This is the heroic Welcome former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan received from Residents Of Kano State while on a condolence visit to Governor Umar Ganduje over the demise of Danmasanin Kano Amb. Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule.

Jonathan was welcomed with posters and banners from a mammoth crowd of excited indigenes of Kano state.

What has got many online users talking is not just how he was

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

