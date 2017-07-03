See How Nigerian MC, Chinendu Paul, AKA ”Think Twice” Was Mistaken For Badoo Gang Member, Beaten & Burnt To Death (Photos)
According to reports, the incident happened few hours after he attended ‘IK talk show’ on Saturday. MC Think Twice alongside his mechanics were on their way to tow his car which had broken down at midnight.
Unfortunately, they were all mistaken for badoo members and hence the jungle justice.
