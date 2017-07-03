See How Nigerian MC, Chinendu Paul, AKA ”Think Twice” Was Mistaken For Badoo Gang Member, Beaten & Burnt To Death (Photos)

A Nigerian MC, Chinedu Paul a.k.a ‘Think Twice’ has been identified as one of the three men burnt to death in Ikorodu yesterday after being suspected to be a member of the dreaded badoo cult group.

According to reports, the incident happened few hours after he attended ‘IK talk show’ on Saturday. MC Think Twice alongside his mechanics were on their way to tow his car which had broken down at midnight.

Unfortunately, they were all mistaken for badoo members and hence the jungle justice.