See How Northerners Welcomed Former President Goodluck Jonathan In Kano (Photos)

This is the heroic welcome former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan received from Residents Of Kano State while on a condolence visit to Governor Umar Ganduje over the demise of Danmasanin Kano Amb. Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule.

Jonathan was welcomed with posters and banners from a mammoth crowd of excited indigenes of Kano state on Saturday.

What has got many online users talking is not just how he was received, but the fact that the ex-president was cheered by the same people who (perhaps) did not vote for him during the 2015 elections.

