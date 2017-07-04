See How Wizkid Celebrates His Mother As She Turned A Year Older

Ladies should take the back seats as the only woman in Wizkid’s life is no other person than his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun. The COME CLOSER crooner seized the opportunity of his mother’s birthday, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 to reveal this. He took to twitter to gush about his mom, adding he has been …

The post See How Wizkid Celebrates His Mother As She Turned A Year Older appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

