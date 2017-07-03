Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Moment woman and gorilla watch videos on her phone (Photos)

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Lindsey Costello and a gorilla at a zoo in Kentucky looked like two close friends with their heads almost touching when they were photographed enjoying videos on her mobile phone. According to Lindsey, she was checking out the gorilla’s enclosure at the Louisville Zoo in Louisville, Kentucky, when she noticed an older woman showing the …

The post See Moment woman and gorilla watch videos on her phone (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.