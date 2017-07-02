Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Nollywood Actress Uche Jombo’s Husband’s Alleged 22-year-old Side Chick (Photos)

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Recall, Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, sometime last month revealed that her marriage to a Puerto Rican, Kenney Rodriguez, was okay after she removed her husband’s name from her social media page on Instagram. Now, it has been revealed that the actress’ husband is in fact in another relationship with a younger girl. A source revealed …

The post See Nollywood Actress Uche Jombo’s Husband’s Alleged 22-year-old Side Chick (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.