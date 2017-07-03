Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See photos from Rick Ross’s Pool Party tagged #Thebiggestpoolparty

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

On july 1,the Maybach Music group organised the Biggest Pool party ever tagged” #TheBIGGESTPOOLPARTY. The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel the crooner of  ‘Rather You Than Me’ was all over to make the party a one time pool groove. Here is some of the pictures: The biggest pool party The biggest pool party The biggest pool …

The post See photos from Rick Ross’s Pool Party tagged #Thebiggestpoolparty appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.