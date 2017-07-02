Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See the loved up photos of Uche Jombo’s husband and his alleged new girlfriend – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

See the loved up photos of Uche Jombo's husband and his alleged new girlfriend
Information Nigeria
It was reported recfently that Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo removed her Puerto Rican husband, Kenney Rodriguez's name from her Instagram page. The actress denied having any marital crisis after the post went viral saying she's just keeping her …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.