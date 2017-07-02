See the loved up photos of Uche Jombo’s husband and his alleged new girlfriend

It was reported recfently that Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo removed her Puerto Rican husband, Kenney Rodriguez’s name from her Instagram page. The actress denied having any marital crisis after the post went viral saying she’s just keeping her marriage off social media. But most of her followers questioned what connection the name removal had with keeping her marriage off …

The post See the loved up photos of Uche Jombo’s husband and his alleged new girlfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

