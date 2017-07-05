See This Beautiful Photo Of 120-year-old Nigerian Twin Grannies

This adorable photo of these Nigerian twin grannies has gone viral on social media and has got people talking. A Facebook user, Nnamdi Avinadav Offorbuike, took to his page to share the photo but he keeps wondering why these beautiful grannies are still alive today and not killed during the killing of twins in the …

The post See This Beautiful Photo Of 120-year-old Nigerian Twin Grannies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

