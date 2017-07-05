Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See this hilarious Cv man who filled it using Google autocomplete

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Writing a CV can prove to be a lengthy task. This man wrote his own using Google autocomplete and has revealed the hilarious result. London based author Aaron Gillies, who goes by the Twitter username TechnicallyRon, decided to take a risk with his CV – by using Google autocomplete to fill out the entire thing. After …

The post See this hilarious Cv man who filled it using Google autocomplete appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.