See What Billionaire Mike Adenuga’s Son Says About Women

Posted on Jul 1, 2017

Paddy Adenuga is embracing social media to share his opinion. Quite recently. Taking to Instagram to reveal the kind of woman he can never be with, Paddy Adenuga, son of Billionaire Businessman Mike Adenuga, said women who don’t know their worth scares him. See post below:- Source: Naijaloaded

