See What Happened Between Nnamdi Kanu And Rochas Okorocha In Imo State Yesterday

For those of you who don’t know what transpired yesterday in Owerre between Nnamdi Kanu and Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, here is what transpired

The governor summoned the commoners, he locked all the markets to ensure compliance. They were to meet him at the Dan Anyiam stadium. The people suspected he wanted to use them to score another political point to show that the people are with him and not with Nnamdi Kanu and His Biafra “ignoramuses” as you, very enlightened people call them.

These people decided to arrive with Biafran flags and banners to the venue, large flags and banners. They hoisted the flags all over the stadium. They waited for their governor for more than 4 hours , he didn’t show up.

Information filtered in that he has asked them to reconvene at Heroes Square, some said ICC, some, freedom park. Some persons marched to these venues and the governor did not show up in any.

Suddenly news filtered in that Nnamdi Kanu was passing through Douglas road to Mbaise road enroute Umuahia.

Immediately the crowd surged, persons numbering more than 100, 000 came out to have a glimpse of this circumstantial hero and “fraud” as you Mr and Mrs integrity refer to him. The noise was tumultuous, motorists stopped, the police and traffic personnels’ joined the entire people to sing and wave at that man you labelled a “fraud”

**Copied**

The post See What Happened Between Nnamdi Kanu And Rochas Okorocha In Imo State Yesterday appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

